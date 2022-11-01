 
'The Crown' actor says Charles saw 'Tampongate' destroying Camilla

The Crown actor Dominic West said that he felt sympathy over then-Prince Charles and Camilla's phone call, famously regarded as ‘Tampongate’.

The British actor shared that the scene changed his understanding of the couple’s intimate phone call getting leaked.

"In the playing of it, because Olivia Williams is so magnificent, and because I have such a deep sense of sympathy with Charles, it’s much simpler than we thought at the time, or that the papers made out or that the history around it made out,” he said.

“It just strikes you as being a horrible breach of privacy that no one should have to suffer.

"If any one of us had our intimate phone conversations reproduced verbatim in every newspaper in the world, imagine what that’s like. Imagine how awful that is.

"My memory of it is that it was sort of filthy and dirty and really embarrassing but actually in the playing of it, it was much more like two middle-aged lovers being sweet to each other."

He added: "In many ways Charles had witnessed how his position had destroyed Diana, and he was having to see the same thing happen to Camilla and I think that’s the hardest part of being the Prince of Wales."

