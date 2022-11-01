 
Tuesday Nov 01 2022
Rihanna gets immortalised in classic oil painting

Tuesday Nov 01, 2022

Rihanna gets immortalised in a classic oil painting by French artist Kyès.

Beyonce and her husband Jay Z are also among the stars who have been immortalised as oil paintings in a series of works by French digital artist.

Other stars include Adele, Amy Winehouse, and Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown.

The mega stars are all seen dressed in old-fashioned renaissance clothing in pieces that fit right into a gallery or museum.

For the unversed artist, Kyès recreates such pictures and shares them on social media, with other names including late singer Amy Winehouse, actress Jodie Comer, and rocker Mick Jagger.

Photo credits: DailyMail
It comes after Rihanna made her long-awaited music comeback on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack on Friday.

Rihanna hasn't released new solo music since her 2016 LP ANTI but has constantly teased fans with studio updates, the most recent being in September.

It's also been reported that the 34-year-old megastar is gearing up for a huge stadium tour in 2023, after headlining the Super Bowl halftime show on February 12.

