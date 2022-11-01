Prince William’s reaction to ‘The Crown’ retelling of Diana’s interview

file footage

Prince William may be ‘furious’ after watching Netflix’s retelling of his later mother Princess Diana’s infamous interview with BBC’s Martin Bashir in the new season of its hit royal drama The Crown, a royal expert has said.



Netflix dropped the trailer for the upcoming fifth season of the hit royal drama last month, with scenes showing Princess Diana’s 1995 interview with Bashir which became the center point of 90s royal drama after she talked about King Charles cheating on her with Camilla for the first time.

It’s been speculated that about four minutes of screentime will be dedicated to the interview, with Elizabeth Debicki’s Diana delivering Diana’s infamous line, “There were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded.”

The Crown will also include scenes showing a young 13-year-old Prince William watching the interview from Eton College, and telling a teacher that he’s ‘fine’.

Talking about these alleged scenes, royal expert Ingrid Seward told The Sun, “William will be furious. He said his piece when he said it should never be aired again. This is his mother and her memory they are doing this to.”

Seward went on to highlight how the interview’s legitimacy had been investigated by Lord Dyson in 2021, with the inquiry revealing that Bashir had lied to Diana to obtain the controversial interview; Prince William had also condemned the interview after the findings.

“Everyone knows it has no legitimacy now… It must be very frustrating as he can’t say anymore because it will just give Netflix more publicity,” Seward said.

In his statement after Dyson’s inquiry into Bashir’s interview, Prince William had said that his mother “was failed by a rogue reporter and by leaders at the BBC’, and insisted that it never be aired again.