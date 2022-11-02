Prince Harry 'would hit the roof if his exes had spoken to media'

Prince Harry reportedly reached out friends and ex-girlfriends to include their words in his upcoming memoir but the most of them said 'no'.



The Duke's ex-girlfriends and mates found the request ironic. “It was felt to be kind of ironic that Harry would hit the roof if he ever had an inkling they spoke to the media. But now he wants them to when he needs their help,” an unnamed source told The Sun.

There are speculations and rumours that Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has contributed a lot to his memoir.

Lilbet's father has reportedly signed a multi-million-dollar contract with Penguin Random House for rights to his “intimate and heartfelt” account of his life, which will be out on January 10.