 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry 'would hit the roof if his exes had spoken to media'

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Prince Harry reportedly reached out friends and ex-girlfriends to include their words in his upcoming memoir but the most of them said 'no'.

The Duke's ex-girlfriends and mates found the request ironic. “It was felt to be kind of ironic that Harry would hit the roof if he ever had an inkling they spoke to the media. But now he wants them to when he needs their help,” an unnamed source told The Sun. 

There are speculations and rumours that Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has contributed a lot to his memoir. 

Lilbet's father has reportedly signed a multi-million-dollar contract with Penguin Random House for rights to his “intimate and heartfelt” account of his life, which will be out on January 10.

More From Entertainment:

Khloe Kardashian mourns death of Migos rapper Takeoff

Khloe Kardashian mourns death of Migos rapper Takeoff
Maisie Smith fuels engagement rumours as she flaunts ring during trip with Max George

Maisie Smith fuels engagement rumours as she flaunts ring during trip with Max George
Prince Harry's memoir remains ultimate nightmare, seems to ruin Christmas for King Charles

Prince Harry's memoir remains ultimate nightmare, seems to ruin Christmas for King Charles
Tom Parker's widow Kelsey calls for more funding into brain tumour research: ‘More to be done’

Tom Parker's widow Kelsey calls for more funding into brain tumour research: ‘More to be done’
Sophie Turner turns heads in bomber jacket as she goes shopping with Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner turns heads in bomber jacket as she goes shopping with Joe Jonas
Prince William’s reaction to ‘The Crown’ retelling of Diana’s interview

Prince William’s reaction to ‘The Crown’ retelling of Diana’s interview
Meghan Markle shares big news about Lilibet

Meghan Markle shares big news about Lilibet
Prince Harry won't stop attacking his royal relatives

Prince Harry won't stop attacking his royal relatives
Julia Fox and her son steal the spotlight with their Halloween costumes

Julia Fox and her son steal the spotlight with their Halloween costumes
Rihanna gets immortalised in classic oil painting

Rihanna gets immortalised in classic oil painting
Shakira’s latest move sparks fury: Deets inside

Shakira’s latest move sparks fury: Deets inside
Khloe Kardashian accused of putting filters on daughter's snaps

Khloe Kardashian accused of putting filters on daughter's snaps