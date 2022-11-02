 
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Khawaja Asif believes no martial law coming

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Khawaja Asif. Geo News/File
Khawaja Asif. Geo News/File

  • Khawaja Asif says no martial law is coming. 
  • Says Imran Khan wants confrontation.
  • Says PTI's long march is now a short march. 

Federal Defence Minister Khawaja Asif ruled out the possibility of martial law in the country, saying he is sure that martial law will not be imposed.

The minister said, speaking to Geo News in its current affairs program "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath" on Tuesday, "The Pakistan Army has returned to its constitutional role as the institution has learned its lesson from the past and seeks to safeguard its grace and prestige."

"The real issue of Imran pertains to the army chief. He [Imran] kicked up the issue in October last year as he wanted 2018-like elections and he sought to stay in power for five years or rather ten years," he said.

Imran Khan uttered a filmy dialogue that he does not fear martial law, he said. 

The distortions and confusions in Pakistan's political culture are mainly due to martial law as politicians look towards the Pakistan Army for help, he said.

The defense minister referred to Imran Khan as an opportunist, calling it a mistake to rely on him given that Imran frequently disparages his backers. Even his family does not rely on him, he said.

The PML-N leader said the coalition government does not want confrontation, but he does. "The day before yesterday, he said he is in contact with the establishment. However, his contact is nothing but a mere meeting took place at a wedding," he asserted.

Replying to a query regarding the long march, he said the government would deal with it as their protest march reaches Islamabad. The long march is reduced to a short march now, he said.

PTI says achieved preparations targets

Meantime, the PTI has said it has completed its targets of preparations across Pakistan. The party's secretary-general Asad Umar said that the preparation targets have been completed across Pakistan.

Speaking to journalists in Faisalabad, the former federal minister said that the government is "extremely afraid" and is not conducting elections in fear of losing to PTI.

"The government is extremely afraid. Not afraid of anyone else but its own nation," he said, adding that if the government believes in democracy, it should conduct elections.

"They know that the Pakistan Democratic Movement will end if elections take place," he said during the presser.

Criticising Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah for holding pressers on a regular basis, the PTI leader said: "How many press conferences do they organise after employing police from all the provinces? Rana Sanaullah has been pompous, but he has proven to be an unsuccessful interior minister."

More From Pakistan:

JCP approves nomination of Justice Ameer Farooq as IHC chief justice

JCP approves nomination of Justice Ameer Farooq as IHC chief justice
46% girls out of 2 million schoolchildren affected by floods: Sindh minister

46% girls out of 2 million schoolchildren affected by floods: Sindh minister
PTI's preparation targets complete: Asad Umar

PTI's preparation targets complete: Asad Umar
Nasir Butt sues Gen Amjad Shoaib for accusing him of Arshad Sharif’s killing

Nasir Butt sues Gen Amjad Shoaib for accusing him of Arshad Sharif’s killing

Rana Sanaullah insistent on stopping PTI's 'armed groups'

Rana Sanaullah insistent on stopping PTI's 'armed groups'
FIA summons Imran Khan, PTI leaders in cypher-related audio leaks probe

FIA summons Imran Khan, PTI leaders in cypher-related audio leaks probe
PM Shehbaz lands in Beijing, receives warm welcome by Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang

PM Shehbaz lands in Beijing, receives warm welcome by Chinese counterpart Li Keqiang
'Height of selfishness': Govt decries Imran Khan's remarks on imposing martial law

'Height of selfishness': Govt decries Imran Khan's remarks on imposing martial law
Gunmen shoot dead KWSB sub-engineer in Manghopir

Gunmen shoot dead KWSB sub-engineer in Manghopir
COAS stresses training, advancements in air defence weapon systems

COAS stresses training, advancements in air defence weapon systems
JUI-F files petition in SC against PTI's long march

JUI-F files petition in SC against PTI's long march
Only aim of PTI's long march is to stop govt from appointing army chief: Maryam

Only aim of PTI's long march is to stop govt from appointing army chief: Maryam