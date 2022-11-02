Pakistan to face South Africa in crucial T20 WC match tomorrow

Screenshot of video provided by reporter

The Pakistan national cricket squad continued match practice ahead of a critical match against South Africa in the ICC Men's Twenty20 World Cup currently underway in Australia.

Pakistan will take on confident South Africa tomorrow at the Sydney Cricket Ground as the hopes of the Men in Green for cruising into the semifinals are tied with a thin cobweb.

Pakistan need to win all their remaining matches. For Pakistan to have a taste of good luck, Bangladesh will have to beat India in today's match, starting at 1pm.

South Africa are in excellent form with five points and a remarkable NRR of 2.772, which they can improve if they down Pakistan and Netherlands in their remaining fixtures.

However, in their last three faceoffs against Pakistan, South Africa have never won in T20 World Cup matches as the two teams played three times.

Pakistan will next face Bangladesh.



Playing XIs

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood.

Standby players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

South Africa squad: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen.

Standby players: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.