BTS' Jin soars at Billboard's World Digital chart: Details inside

BTS's Jin soars at Billboard's World Digital chart: Details inside

BTS member Jin rules on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales ranking of this week.

Super Tuna, Abyss, and Tonight, three of Jin's prior solo tracks, were made available on all major streaming platforms from October 20 after previously only being available on SoundCloud and YouTube.

All three songs debuted at the top of this week's World Digital Song Sales chart after the rerelease. Super Tuna, Abyss, and Tonight debuted on the chart at positions No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3 for the week ending November 5.

The songs It's Definitely You by V and Jin from the soundtrack of V's drama Hwarang and Yours by Jin from the soundtrack of Jirisan both made a comeback on the chart at No. 9 and No. 12 position.

On October 28, Jin released The Astronaut, a song he co-wrote with Coldplay, as his debut official solo single.