Meghan’s son leaves behind Kate’s youngest kid with THIS royal milestone

Meghan Markle’s son Archie has already achieved one royal milestone that Kate Middleton and Prince William’s youngest son Prince Louis haven’t.

The first-born of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made his royal debut on a ten-day tour with his parents while Prince Louis still has to accompany his mum and dad on a trip.

The Prince and Princess of Wales will fly off to Boston to attend the Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony at the end of this year.

Royal sources shared that George, Charlotte and Louis will join their parents only if it doesn’t interfere with their school.

“The King and his family are keen to hit the ground running in these crucial first few months and years of his reign.

“He certainly wants to carry on the long-held mantra from his late mother of being seen to be believed, and is very keen to get out and meet as many people as possible,” one expert told The Mirror.