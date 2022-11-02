 
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
Web Desk

Meghan Markle admits she loves discounts on Archie's toys: 'I kid you not'

Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Meghan Markle is spilling the beans on how she saves money while looking for Archie's toys online.

Speaking to Sophie Trudeau on the latest episode of Archetypes podcast, the Duchess of Sussex recalled she got an inflated pizza for a joint pool party with the Canadian First Lady's kids.

Meghan began: "We splashed in the water, then threw some pool floats in.

"By the way, the inflatable pizza slice proved to be a big hit, which I found online.

"And I kid you not the one without pepperoni was a few dollars less than the one with pepperoni.

"And yes, I'm still talking about the inflatable pizza float for the pool."

Speaking further about Harry's 'chaotic' mornings with the children, Meghan added: "For me, it's, you know, both monitors on, for the kids to hear them, always up with Lily, get her downstairs, then a half hour later Archie."

She added: "You know, but it does, it feels like a whirlwind."

