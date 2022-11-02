 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
Prince William receives a thumbs up from fans who think he’ll ‘be great king’

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Prince William has been ruling over fans’ hearts as the newly-appointed Prince of Wales delivered a keynote speech at the 10th annual Tusk Conservation Awards.

The father-of-three, dressed up in a tuxedo, bow tie and poppy, arrived at Hampton Court Palace advocated for protection of nature and the environment.

He said; “We must remain focused on investing in nature and the environment, protecting it for future generations.”

"We must not pass on the baton to our children and grandchildren, apologising for our lack of collective action.”

Reacting to William’s speech, one user wrote: “It was a marvellous and thoughtful speech from a wonderful man, who will be a great King."

"Love these happy pictures. Congratulations to the finalists and winners,” another added.

A third Tweet read: “This is important work. Thank you for recognising it and spreading the word."

The official Instagram account of the Duke dropped the photo from the ceremony. “The Tusk Awards celebrates the truly remarkable people working on the frontline of conservation in Africa.

“The commitment, innovation and courage they show is deeply humbling,” the caption of the post read. 

