Khloe Kardashian ‘put her anger’ aside to invite Tristan Thompson to Halloween bash

Khloe Kardashian put her kids’ best interest above her own emotions and invited her serial cheater ex-Tristan Thompson to her family’s Halloween bash.

An insider spilled to Hollywood Life that the Good American co-founder allowed the NBA player to come to the party because of their daughter, True, and newborn son.

“Khloe still wants Tristan there for the special moments, she feels it’s important for her kids to have those memories with him and bond,” the source said.

“She’s aware that people are going to have opinions about her inviting him around but she’s not going to let that stop her from doing what’s best for her kids.”

“It actually took a lot of strength for her to be able to put aside her own anger and pain and allow for him to be there for Halloween with the kids,” the insider continued.

“It certainly isn’t easy for her, but she’s doing it because him having a bond with their children is more important to her than letting her own feelings run the show.

“Does it make it easy for her? No, but she doesn’t care because the happiness of her children comes above all else,” the source shared.

The reality TV star and Thompson dated on and off since 2016 and finally called it quits when Tristan fathered a child with Maralee Nichols in 2021 while he was still dating Khloe.