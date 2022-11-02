Princess Charlene celebrates Halloween with family after split rumours

file footage

Princess Charlene of Monaco celebrated Halloween with her twins earlier this week, sharing endearing photos of their first family holiday since rumours of a split between her and husband Prince Albert.



The wife of Monaco’s Prince Albert took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, dressed up for and enjoying Halloween with their mother, who had been forced away from the principality earlier while recovering from a serious ENT infection.

In a post titled, “Happy Halloween,” Princess Charlene posted a photo of Jacques and Gabriella in their Halloween costumes; the young prince can be seen dressed as a suave yet scary vampire while the princess is dressed as a pumpkin for the spooky holiday.

The post comes days after Princess Charlene took to her social media to share a photo of Jacques and Gabriella smiling at the camera in what seemed to be new school pictures. She captioned the photo, “Growing so fast.”

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene welcomed their twins in 2014, after tying the knot in July, 2011.