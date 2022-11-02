 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Charlene celebrates Halloween with family after split rumours

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

file footage

Princess Charlene of Monaco celebrated Halloween with her twins earlier this week, sharing endearing photos of their first family holiday since rumours of a split between her and husband Prince Albert.

The wife of Monaco’s Prince Albert took to Instagram to share an adorable photo of her twins, Prince Jacques and Princess Gabriella, dressed up for and enjoying Halloween with their mother, who had been forced away from the principality earlier while recovering from a serious ENT infection.

In a post titled, “Happy Halloween,” Princess Charlene posted a photo of Jacques and Gabriella in their Halloween costumes; the young prince can be seen dressed as a suave yet scary vampire while the princess is dressed as a pumpkin for the spooky holiday.

The post comes days after Princess Charlene took to her social media to share a photo of Jacques and Gabriella smiling at the camera in what seemed to be new school pictures. She captioned the photo, “Growing so fast.”

Prince Albert and Princess Charlene welcomed their twins in 2014, after tying the knot in July, 2011. 

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan’s ‘royal’ castle request shot down by late Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan’s ‘royal’ castle request shot down by late Queen
US rock singer Patti Smith says ‘writing is my most essential form of expression’

US rock singer Patti Smith says ‘writing is my most essential form of expression’
Fact Check: Prince Harry’s memoir leaks an extract?

Fact Check: Prince Harry’s memoir leaks an extract?
Meghan Markle to interview Prince Harry to promote ‘Spare’?

Meghan Markle to interview Prince Harry to promote ‘Spare’?
‘The Crown’ poised to be top Netflix show as fans demand ‘sensationalist stories’

‘The Crown’ poised to be top Netflix show as fans demand ‘sensationalist stories’
King Charles travels with ‘custom-made toilet seat’ and ‘childhood teddy bear’

King Charles travels with ‘custom-made toilet seat’ and ‘childhood teddy bear’

'Avatar: The Way of Water' has runtime of over three hours: Report

'Avatar: The Way of Water' has runtime of over three hours: Report

Khloe Kardashian ‘put her anger’ aside to invite Tristan Thompson to Halloween bash

Khloe Kardashian ‘put her anger’ aside to invite Tristan Thompson to Halloween bash
Eminem's 'fame' was 'controlling his life', recalls director Anthony Mandler

Eminem's 'fame' was 'controlling his life', recalls director Anthony Mandler
Julie Powell of ‘Julie and Julia’ fame passes away

Julie Powell of ‘Julie and Julia’ fame passes away
Meghan, Harry signed ‘arranged deal’ with Netflix?

Meghan, Harry signed ‘arranged deal’ with Netflix?
Queen Elizabeth’s cousin signs up for reality TV stint?

Queen Elizabeth’s cousin signs up for reality TV stint?