Wednesday Nov 02 2022
King Charles takes on biggest task of ‘selling Camilla’ to Brits

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

King Charles III is reportedly planning to put himself and Camilla in a positive light because of the fact that they could be portrayed as ‘the villains’.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, author of The King, Christopher Andersen said: “I think the biggest task facing Charles right now is selling Camilla to the British people.”

“Now there’s even talk of him getting rid of the consort aspect, so she will be Queen Camilla... Selling the British people on this is one thing, [but] it's quite another to watch that crown being placed on her head next to Charles when they have the coronation in May. That's gonna turn a lot of people off,” he added,

Christopher said that Charles has “seen himself as what the British call a winger, [which is] a victim, a complainer."

"He always cast himself as the victim and Camilla's role has always been to tamp that down,” the author added.

The expert also shared that the new monarch needs to make “some bold moves”.

"He's been waiting for 70 years to take this job. That's longer than any previous monarch. He's already taken some moves to slim down the monarchy a bit,” the royal author explained.

“I think one of the most interesting moves that Charles actually proposed years ago is taking some of the better-known royals off the royal payroll,” he added.

