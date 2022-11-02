 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry book 'Spare' won't get 'warm welcome' from fans

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 02, 2022

Prince Harry book Spare wont get warm welcome from fans
Prince Harry book 'Spare' won't get 'warm welcome' from fans

Prince Harry seemingly chose the wrong time to speak out his truth as experts warn the Duke that his memoir won’t get a “warm reception”.

The host of the To Di For Daily Podcast, Kinsey Schofield told Express.co.uk that Harry and Meghan Markle make people wonder if they ever had a good day in their life.

“The Royal Family has always been hyper-aware of their image and reputation… the same way Hollywood judges talent on Q scores.

“However, the Firm has suffered far worse than a book ghostwritten by someone who is supposed to be pretending to be Prince Harry."

“Prince Harry would have had a warm reception for this project had he released it fresh off of Megxit but all we've seen from these two is a grievance tour and I think the general public are pretty sick of them both.

“We don't necessarily trust them and we wonder if either one of them has ever had a good day in their life. Are they allergic to happiness?” the expert continued.

More From Entertainment:

Billie Eilish makes romance with Jesse Rutherford official on social media

Billie Eilish makes romance with Jesse Rutherford official on social media

Meghan Markle's British citizenship test story sparks massive debate

Meghan Markle's British citizenship test story sparks massive debate
Johnny Depp drops jaws as Louis XV In ‘Jeanne Du Barry’: See new image

Johnny Depp drops jaws as Louis XV In ‘Jeanne Du Barry’: See new image
Machine Gun Kelly talks addiction of the ‘lowest of lows’

Machine Gun Kelly talks addiction of the ‘lowest of lows’
Brooklyn Beckham snubs dad David’s ‘Save Our Squad’ screening amid family feud

Brooklyn Beckham snubs dad David’s ‘Save Our Squad’ screening amid family feud

King Charles takes on biggest task of ‘selling Camilla’ to Brits

King Charles takes on biggest task of ‘selling Camilla’ to Brits
Amber Heard deletes Twitter account after ex Elon Musk takeover?

Amber Heard deletes Twitter account after ex Elon Musk takeover?
'Not everybody in the franchise felt that way': Daniel Radcliffe on J.K Rowling transphobic tweets

'Not everybody in the franchise felt that way': Daniel Radcliffe on J.K Rowling transphobic tweets
Princess Charlene celebrates Halloween with family after split rumours

Princess Charlene celebrates Halloween with family after split rumours
Prince Harry, Meghan’s ‘royal’ castle request shot down by late Queen

Prince Harry, Meghan’s ‘royal’ castle request shot down by late Queen
US rock singer Patti Smith says ‘writing is my most essential form of expression’

US rock singer Patti Smith says ‘writing is my most essential form of expression’
Fact Check: Prince Harry’s memoir leaks an extract?

Fact Check: Prince Harry’s memoir leaks an extract?