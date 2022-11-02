 
entertainment
Megyn Kelly dubs Meghan Markle ‘liar’ post recent podcast episode

Meghan Markle's remarks on the latest episode of her podcast were slammed by Megyn Kelly.

Speaking on her SiriusXM podcast on Tuesday, Megyn said that she’s had enough of the Suits alum reminding the audience that she married into the British royal family.

“There seems to be no limit on their appetite for ripping on the royals to whom they owe all of their fame and literally most of their fortune,” the journalist added.

Megyn noted that Meghan has a “less than 22% approval rating” in the UK.

Meghan was dubbed a “liar” over her claims that she never researched the royal family before tying the knot.

“We get it. You bagged the gorilla,” Kelly said. “Congratulations! You got the big bear. You want us to know.”

