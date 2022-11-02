 
Shah Rukh Khan's favourite dish is Tandoori Chicken, says personal trainer Prashant

Web Desk

Shah Rukh Khan's personal trainer Prashan Sawant reveals Shah Rukh's eating habits and workout regimes in a recent interview and shares that his favourite dish is Tandoori Chicken, as reported by IndiaToday.

Prashant revealed in the interview that Shah Rukh eats simple food and drinks a lot of water and coffee. Moreover, he is a hardworking person and has worked very hard for his body to be in a certain shape.

Prashant told IndiaToday, "Shah Rukh and I both have worked very hard to sculpt his body in a certain shape. It's a process that we follow, it's our teamwork. He is very hardworking. Every day, we do different workouts. We plan what to do because it depends on the time and the target that we have to achieve."

He further added, "SRK eats very simple food. He loves tandoori chicken though. Nothing fancy as such. He also drinks a lot of water and coffee."

Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will be seen next in Pathaan after a break of four years.

