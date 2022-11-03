Jennifer Lawrence nearly canceled her wedding with Cooke Maroney amid Causeway shoot

Jennifer Lawrence nearly canceled her wedding with Cooke Maroney

Jennifer Lawrence, at one point, almost scrapped her marriage with her husband, Cooke Maroney.

During an interview with New York Times, The Hunger Games star started to relate to her Causeway character's commitment phobia.

"When you don't fully know yourself, you have no idea where to put yourself," she added.

"And then I met my husband, and he was like, 'Put yourself here.' I was like, 'That feels right, but what if it's not?'"

The Silver Linings Playbook star later realized she was having commitment anxiety but hadn't been "conscious of it" while filming.

"Then I went back, and when I'm home with my husband making this family, I'm so happy I stayed," she shared.

"I'm so happy I didn't freak out and cancel the wedding and run away and go, 'I'll never be taken down!'"

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tied the knot in October 2019 and welcomed their first child, Cy.