Zac Efron draws comparisons to THIS ‘Shrek’ character after debuting new haircut

Zac Efron looked unrecognizable as he showcases his jaw-dropping transformation into iconic wrestler Kevin Von Enrich for the upcoming biopic, The Iron Claw.

The Baywatch star surprised fans as he debuted his new look with bulging biceps, chiseled jaw and a 80s inspired bowl haircut.

However, a new picture of the High School Musical star from the sets of the forthcoming film has taken the internet by storm.

Efron’s fans on social media have been stunned to see the actor’s uncanny resemblance to the Shrek villain Lord Farquaad.

In the leaked photos, the Greatest Showman actor donned a tight gray cut-off crew neck shirt, ripped denim shorts and rocked a brown wig with short bangs drawing comparisons to Shrek’s villain.

Fans took to Twitter and wrote, “he looks like if lord farquaad hit the weight room.”

“Lord Farquaad but make it the 21st century,” another added. “literally looks like lord farquaad on steroids,” another fan joked.

On user pointed out, “not zac efron becoming lord farquaad’s lost brother,” a user tweeted.

Efron, however, has not yet commented on the hilarious Twitter reactions.

Efron starrer The Iron Claw is written and directed by Sean Durkin. The cast also features Lily James, Maura Tierney, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson in pivotal roles.