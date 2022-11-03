 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian has no intention of ‘going out of her way’ to meet Maralee Nichols

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

File Footage

Khloe Kardashian has absolutely no wish to meet Maralee Nichols with whom her cheater ex Tristan Thompson father a child while he was still dating the reality TV star.

An insider close to the Good American co-founder dismissed the rumours that she wants to meet the fitness model so her kids would have “loving relationship” with their half-brother Theo.

Speaking to Daily Mail, the source said, “This isn't coming from her and is most likely being made up for attention.”

“Khloe always has wished the best for everyone but doesn't need to go out of her way,” the source added.

This comes after a report by Hollywood Life claimed that Khloe wants to “get to know” Maralee and her son Theo.

The publication also alleged that Khloe wants her daughter, True, and her newborn son, to have a “loving and communicative” bond with Maralee’s boy.

“Khloe knows firsthand how very important it is to have a close relationship with your siblings and she would never want to deny her children this,” the insider told the outlet. 

