 
pakistan
Thursday Nov 03 2022
Arfa Feroz Zake

Islamabad court gives final warning to PTI leader Shahbaz Gill to appear in court

Arfa Feroz Zake

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill speaking to the media. — APP/File
  • Shahbaz Gill was expected to be presented with copies of the challan against him in a mutiny case.
  • Gill's lawyer tells court that his client was ill and could not travel.
  • Case adjourned till Nov 7.

ISLAMABAD: A district and sessions court of Islamabad approved PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s request for exemption from attendance but gave him a final warning to appear in court at the next hearing.

Additional sessions judge Tahir Abbas Sipra granted the exemption during a hearing held today. Gill was expected to be presented with copies of the challan against him.

Gill's lawyer told the court that his client was ill and could not travel which is why he should be granted an exemption from appearance.

The judge, while approving the exemption, remarked: “I’m giving a last chance, Shahbaz Gill should ensure his appearance at the next hearing.”

The court then adjourned the hearing till November 7. 

Gill has been facing sedition charges for inciting mutiny within the Pakistan Army through his remarks via a private TV channel show. He is currently out on bail. 

