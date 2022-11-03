 
Prince Harry ‘scorching the earth’ in attempts to destroy King Charles

Prince Harry is reportedly planning a ‘scorched earth’ military takedown which promises to destroy King Charles.

Royal author and biographer offered these insights in her new piece for news.com.au.

She began by saying, “If Harry goes scorched earth with Spare, could he leave his father with no choice?”

“As sovereign, his job is to protect the monarchy at all costs, even if the threat is coming from his own family.”

“Think of this possibility as less of a case of punitive retaliation and more of Charles’ hand being forced to try and protect the House of Windsor from the ‘truth-telling’ duo.”

