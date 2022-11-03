 
Thursday Nov 03 2022
Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘not shying away’ from ‘hard-pressed’ cost of living crisis

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly not diverting their attention from the ongoing cost-of-living crisis as they are keen to “support the hard-pressed” issue.

As reported by Sky News, the Prince and Princess of Wales “are not shying away from the issue" of the rising cost of living and are keen to "support the hard-pressed" in "parts of the country that need a light shone on them".

The one of the most recent royal duties of the couple marks their trip to Scarborough including a royal visit to the Royal Foundation on Community Impact Day.

The outlet was told that the parents of three and their team have been aware of the rising economic pressure across the country.

"The cost of living crisis is a lens through which they're now looking at their work,” an insider said.

