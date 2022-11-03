 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson fail to maintain friendly relations: ‘They’re not speaking’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

File Footage

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson could not maintain friendly relations after their shocking split.

The reality TV star and the comedian parted ways after their nine-month-long relationship with multiple sources alleging that the former lovers have decided to remain friends.

Now, an insider spilled to E! News that the Skims founder and the former Saturday Night Live alum are “not speaking” and “not hanging out again.”

This comes after a recent report published by The Sun claimed that Kim and Pete “do still talk a lot, they are good friends and laugh a lot.”

The source further said that Pete wants to get back together with Kim but she “thinks life is just too messy now and she doesn't want anything serious.”

The outlet even claimed that the duo had a “secret” meeting in Kim’s hotel room following which the pair had “shared a secret sleepover” at Staten Island after parting ways.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William, Kate, Harry and Meghan’s appearance after Queen’s death was a ‘genuine move’

Prince William, Kate, Harry and Meghan’s appearance after Queen’s death was a ‘genuine move’
Prince William says he'd 'love to see' gorillas one day

Prince William says he'd 'love to see' gorillas one day

Jennifer Lopez sends pulses racing with sizzling photos in gorgeous black nightwear

Jennifer Lopez sends pulses racing with sizzling photos in gorgeous black nightwear

King Charles felt ‘unwanted’ when his siblings were born

King Charles felt ‘unwanted’ when his siblings were born
Prince Harry aiming to appear ‘more relatable’ amid backlash over Meghan’s podcast

Prince Harry aiming to appear ‘more relatable’ amid backlash over Meghan’s podcast
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry gave ‘absolute middle finger’ to King Charles III

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry gave ‘absolute middle finger’ to King Charles III
King Charles III has 'threatened' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

King Charles III has 'threatened' Prince Harry, Meghan Markle
‘The Crown’ star Elizabeth Debicki details the ‘pressure’ of wearing Diana’s ‘revenge dress’

‘The Crown’ star Elizabeth Debicki details the ‘pressure’ of wearing Diana’s ‘revenge dress’
Prince Harry to be ‘stripped’ of British citizenship?

Prince Harry to be ‘stripped’ of British citizenship?
Queen's handwritten letter to Prince William resurfaces, leaves fans gushing

Queen's handwritten letter to Prince William resurfaces, leaves fans gushing
Jennifer Aniston branded ‘most beautiful woman’ as she flaunts her natural curls

Jennifer Aniston branded ‘most beautiful woman’ as she flaunts her natural curls

Kim Kardashian talks Blac Chyna lawsuit: ‘What if I’m hated?

Kim Kardashian talks Blac Chyna lawsuit: ‘What if I’m hated?