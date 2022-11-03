Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson fail to maintain friendly relations: ‘They’re not speaking’

File Footage

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson could not maintain friendly relations after their shocking split.



The reality TV star and the comedian parted ways after their nine-month-long relationship with multiple sources alleging that the former lovers have decided to remain friends.

Now, an insider spilled to E! News that the Skims founder and the former Saturday Night Live alum are “not speaking” and “not hanging out again.”

This comes after a recent report published by The Sun claimed that Kim and Pete “do still talk a lot, they are good friends and laugh a lot.”

The source further said that Pete wants to get back together with Kim but she “thinks life is just too messy now and she doesn't want anything serious.”

The outlet even claimed that the duo had a “secret” meeting in Kim’s hotel room following which the pair had “shared a secret sleepover” at Staten Island after parting ways.