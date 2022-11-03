 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Web Desk

Miley Cyrus thinks her father Billy Ray is having ‘late-in-life crisis’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Miley Cyrus thinks her father Billy Ray is having ‘late-in-life crisis’
Miley Cyrus thinks her father Billy Ray is having ‘late-in-life crisis’

Miley Cyrus reportedly has a fractured relationship with her father Billy Ray after he divorced her mother Tish Cyrus and started a relationship with Aussie singer Firerose.

An insider close to the Angels Like You singer told Radar Online that the singer “simply had enough of her dad” and has completely shut him out of her life.

"Things were already tense between Miley and Billy Ray, but they had a blowup this summer. There hasn't been a word between them since,” the insider said.

“Miley told him she always felt like he was trying to cash in on her fame, dating back to when she played Hannah Montana on TV. She believes Tish is the one who looked out for her,” the source added.

Another insider shared that Miley and Tish believe that Billy is having a “late-in-life crisis” while adding, “They love him, but it’s embarrassing to watch him act like a silly fool and spend an absolute fortune on this girl.”

The source further said that the Achy Breaky Heart singer has been “dropping a bundle of jewelry, designer fashions and five-star spa treatments, and is talking about buying Firerose houses.”

“To cap it off, he doesn’t want a prenup, and his family thinks that’s ludicrous — he’s worth $20 million, at least. The fear is he’s throwing his life away.”

The outlet further shared that his inner circle is trying to talk some sense into him but “he doesn’t care” as “he’s in love.”

More From Entertainment:

Olivia Wilde looks incredible as she steps out amid dispute rumours with Florence Pugh

Olivia Wilde looks incredible as she steps out amid dispute rumours with Florence Pugh
Kate Middleton looks gorgeous as she accompanies Prince William to Scarborough

Kate Middleton looks gorgeous as she accompanies Prince William to Scarborough
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck blended brood ‘getting along very well’

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck blended brood ‘getting along very well’

Queen Elizabeth’s pictures of fixing car engine to get auctioned

Queen Elizabeth’s pictures of fixing car engine to get auctioned
Johnny Depp to appear in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show: Deets inside

Johnny Depp to appear in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty fashion show: Deets inside
Prince William, Kate, Harry and Meghan’s appearance after Queen’s death was a ‘genuine move’

Prince William, Kate, Harry and Meghan’s appearance after Queen’s death was a ‘genuine move’
Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson fail to maintain friendly relations: ‘They’re not speaking’

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson fail to maintain friendly relations: ‘They’re not speaking’
Kate Middleton to 'appear on Meghan Markle podcast'

Kate Middleton to 'appear on Meghan Markle podcast'
Prince William says he'd 'love to see' gorillas one day

Prince William says he'd 'love to see' gorillas one day

Jennifer Lopez sends pulses racing with sizzling photos in gorgeous black nightwear

Jennifer Lopez sends pulses racing with sizzling photos in gorgeous black nightwear

King Charles felt ‘unwanted’ when his siblings were born

King Charles felt ‘unwanted’ when his siblings were born
Prince Harry aiming to appear ‘more relatable’ amid backlash over Meghan’s podcast

Prince Harry aiming to appear ‘more relatable’ amid backlash over Meghan’s podcast