Olivia Wilde looks incredible as she steps out amid dispute rumours with Florence Pugh

Olivia Wilde looked incredible as she stepped out after a meeting in Los Angeles as the rumours rumble on surrounding tension on the Don't Worry Darling [DWD] set.

The outing comes amid the latest reports that tension between Olivia and her co-star Florence Pugh began due to the actress' initial chemistry with Harry Styles.

Insiders have suggested that Florence, 26, and Harry, 28, shared a flirty kiss shortly before he began his romance with the director of the film, Olivia, 38.

During her most recent outing, Olivia opted for a simple look as she donned a red and navy striped T-shirt with a pair of straight-leg jeans and trainers.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The star chose a makeup-free look while masking her face with a pair of oversized stylish shades.

Her outing comes on the heels of the drama on the set of DWD, which included rumours that Olivia and Florence feuded over the leading lady's chemistry with co-star Harry right before he became romantically involved with Wilde.

Tongues began wagging around the time of the Venice Film Festival where Don't Worry Darling premiered.

Florence skipped the film's photocall and instead shared a video of herself in a glam outfit strutting along with an Aperol Spritz.



