James Corden puts on brave face for a night out with wife amid joke-stealing scandal

James Corden looked calm and relaxed for a night out with his wife Julia Carey after being slammed for stealing other people’s jokes.

However, he looked happy, his hands told another story as they appeared to be bitten red raw after a stressful few weeks.



The Late Late Late Show host walked the red carpet at the Hollywood premiere of his new Amazon Prime video series, Mammals, last night.

Ironically, his new show follows the story of a complex Michelin-starred chef whose world implodes when he discovers shocking secrets about his pregnant wife.

Previously Corden was banned from a top New York restaurant for allegedly being rude to staff.

The ban was later reversed after Corden apologised on TV for his “ungracious behaviour”.

But although the restaurant drama appears to be behind him, more scandal has ensued for the Gavin and Stacey star this week.

The 44-year-old actor and comic was accused of stealing jokes from both Ricky Gervais and Noel Fielding.

Although he put on a smile at the event, the strain of the past couple of weeks was clear.

And his hands were pictured looking red and sore as if he had been anxiously biting his nails

The Fielding claims come just one day after Corden apologised for almost copying one of Ricky's jokes 'word for word' in a recent episode of his US TV show.

His gag was in response to Elon Musk’s recent takeover of the social media platform Twitter.



