 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 03 2022
By
Web Desk

'Commoner' Meghan Markle accused of lying, ripping on royal family

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 03, 2022

Meghan Markle has been slammed and mocked by a TV presenter for allegedly lying and ripping on the royals.

Talk show host Megyn Kelly lashed out at the Duchess of Sussex on her SiriusXM podcast on Tuesday. The presenter didn't hold back as she even described the Duchess as a "commoner".

Kelly called out Harry's wife for her claims, saying: "There seems to be no limit on their appetite for ripping on the royals to whom they owe all of their fame and literally most of their fortune."

She apparently tried to expose the irony behind Meghan's alleged attempts at dissociating herself and Harry from the royal family.

The famous host also claimed that Meghan has "less than 22% approval rating" in the UK, and accused her lying about the claims she made about having researched the royal family before marrying Prince Harry.

The presenter brutally mocked Lilibet's mother's victim narrative and the image Meghan has tried to create as a "working royals".

Kelly also ridiculed Meghan for constantly referring to Harry as her "husband". "We get it. You bagged the gorilla. Congratulations! You got the big bear", she added.

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian extends adorable birthday wishes to Kendall Jenner with rare pic

Kim Kardashian extends adorable birthday wishes to Kendall Jenner with rare pic
King Charles 'wants focus on himself', won't allow Harry, Meghan to steal his thunder

King Charles 'wants focus on himself', won't allow Harry, Meghan to steal his thunder
Elon Musk approves Ali Zafar’s Twitter suggestions

Elon Musk approves Ali Zafar’s Twitter suggestions
Gigi Hadid having 'fun dating Leonardo DiCaprio': Report

Gigi Hadid having 'fun dating Leonardo DiCaprio': Report
'The Witcher' fans start petition to bring back Henry Cavill

'The Witcher' fans start petition to bring back Henry Cavill
James Corden puts on brave face for a night out with wife amid joke-stealing scandal

James Corden puts on brave face for a night out with wife amid joke-stealing scandal
Bruce Willis looks casual as he steps out amid health woes

Bruce Willis looks casual as he steps out amid health woes

Kate Middleton, Prince William introduce new model of monarchy

Kate Middleton, Prince William introduce new model of monarchy
Olivia Wilde looks incredible as she steps out amid dispute rumours with Florence Pugh

Olivia Wilde looks incredible as she steps out amid dispute rumours with Florence Pugh
‘The Crown’ season 5: Imelda Staunton on playing ‘more familiar look’ of Queen Elizabeth

‘The Crown’ season 5: Imelda Staunton on playing ‘more familiar look’ of Queen Elizabeth

Kevin Spacey set to offer masterclass at Italy's National Museum of Cinema

Kevin Spacey set to offer masterclass at Italy's National Museum of Cinema
Miley Cyrus thinks her father Billy Ray is having ‘late-in-life crisis’

Miley Cyrus thinks her father Billy Ray is having ‘late-in-life crisis’