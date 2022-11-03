'Commoner' Meghan Markle accused of lying, ripping on royal family

Meghan Markle has been slammed and mocked by a TV presenter for allegedly lying and ripping on the royals.



Talk show host Megyn Kelly lashed out at the Duchess of Sussex on her SiriusXM podcast on Tuesday. The presenter didn't hold back as she even described the Duchess as a "commoner".

Kelly called out Harry's wife for her claims, saying: "There seems to be no limit on their appetite for ripping on the royals to whom they owe all of their fame and literally most of their fortune."

She apparently tried to expose the irony behind Meghan's alleged attempts at dissociating herself and Harry from the royal family.

The famous host also claimed that Meghan has "less than 22% approval rating" in the UK, and accused her lying about the claims she made about having researched the royal family before marrying Prince Harry.

The presenter brutally mocked Lilibet's mother's victim narrative and the image Meghan has tried to create as a "working royals".

Kelly also ridiculed Meghan for constantly referring to Harry as her "husband". "We get it. You bagged the gorilla. Congratulations! You got the big bear", she added.