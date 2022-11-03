Sonam Kapoor calls husband Anand Ahuja 'angel husband' in appreciation post.

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram to share an appreciation post for her husband Anand Ahuja in which she called her husband an 'angel husband', as reported by IndiaToday.

Sonam Kapoor shared pictures with Anand from their vacation and wrote words of appreciation for her husband in the caption.

She wrote, "Morning walk with my angel husband. These last few months I’ve really been able to appreciate and understand what an amazing partner and husband I’ve been lucky enough to get."

she further wrote, "Thank you @anandahuja for putting my needs above your own and being obsessive about my health and happiness. I knew you’d be a great dad but you’ve understood being a good dad is first being the best husband you can be. I love you. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents PS : nothing beats holding your hand and walking (sic)."

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed their first child, Vayu Kapoor, in August 2022.

