Selena Gomez explains why she cannot carry her own children

Selena Gomez has recently dished out details on why she cannot carry her own children ahead of the release of her new documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me.



In a latest interview with Rolling Stone for December cover story, the Heart Wants What It Wants hit-maker revealed she cannot become a mother due to the medication she’s taking to control her bipolar disorder.

Reflecting on not becoming a parent, the singer remarked, “That's a very big, big, present thing in my life.”

She continued, “I’m meant to have them, I will.”

Selena told outlet that she had this “painful realisation” after she visited a friend who was trying to get pregnant. After their get-together in a car, the 30-year-old singer recalled breaking down into tears with the thought that she ever be able to carry her own children.

According to WebMD, “bipolar medications during pregnancy poses an increased risk of birth defects in the first trimester”.

The singer further said that after her diagnosis, “it took a lot of hard work for me to accept that I was bipolar but learn how to deal with it because it wasn’t going to go away”.

Selena later experimented with different therapies including dialectical behaviour and cognitive behavioural therapy.

Meanwhile, the songstress launched the website Wondermind, dedicated to mental fitness.