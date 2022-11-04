 
Netflix 'Enola Holmes 2' Millie Bobby Brown wants another part of movie

Netflix film Enola Holmes 2 starring Millie Bobby Brown as Enola Holmes will be streaming on the platform on Friday November 4, 2022.

Fans are seemingly curious if there would be Enola Holmes 3? however Netflix has yet not confirm if the Holmes series will turn into a trilogy. 

In a recent interaction with ScreenRant, published on Nov. 3, Millie said, "I would love to be a part of another one." she explained, "I would love to see [Enola] do more cases, be put under pressure, be put in crazy situations, make her feel vulnerable again. I absolutely love seeing her back at work."

The Enola Holmes movies are based on The Enola Holmes Mysteries, a series of seven books written by Nancy Springer. 

The first Enola Holmes movie, which came out in 2020, and the recent adaptation are parts of the first two books in the series, The Case of the Missing Marquess and The Case of the Left-Handed Lady.

In addition to that a third book called The Case of the Bizarre Bouquets is in the series, which suggests that there’s lots of material to adapt for future movies, and the Stranger Things actor said she’s definitely interested in doing more.

