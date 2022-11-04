 
entertainment
Friday Nov 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton seen covering her stomach during latest visit

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Kate Middleton seen covering her stomach during latest visit

The Prince and Princess of Wales visited The Street (a community hub that hosts local organisations to grow and develop their services) in Scarborough - to launch funding to support young people’s mental health, in a collaboration spearheaded by the Royal Foundation.

The visit came after social media users started speculating that Kate Middleton could be expecting.

Kate Middleton seen covering her stomach during latest visit

The rumors started after Kate remained missing from the scene for a few days.

The photos of the royal couple released from their latest visit are also set to kick the pregnancy rumors into high gear because some of them showed Kate Middleton covering up her stomach.

Several royal commentators and sources close to the royal family have dismissed the rumors regarding Kate's pregnancy.

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West is on '30 day verbal fast' but 'my Twitter still lit'

Kanye West is on '30 day verbal fast' but 'my Twitter still lit'
Millie Bobby Brown has condition-filled 'adult relationship' with Henry Cavill

Millie Bobby Brown has condition-filled 'adult relationship' with Henry Cavill
Nick Cannon expecting 12th child with Alyssa Scott after losing son

Nick Cannon expecting 12th child with Alyssa Scott after losing son
Nick Cannon expecting baby no.11th

Nick Cannon expecting baby no.11th

Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty' Fashion Show to feature Johnny Depp

Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty' Fashion Show to feature Johnny Depp

Amber Heard quits Twitter

Amber Heard quits Twitter

Royal family to break with Queen's tradition

Royal family to break with Queen's tradition

The Crown's upcoming season will affect Prince William and Harry's relationship

The Crown's upcoming season will affect Prince William and Harry's relationship

JK Rowling and Warner Bros CEO on more Harry Potter content? Read

JK Rowling and Warner Bros CEO on more Harry Potter content? Read
Selena Gomez's shocking confession about her suicidal thought for years

Selena Gomez's shocking confession about her suicidal thought for years
Selena Gomez explains why she cannot carry her own children

Selena Gomez explains why she cannot carry her own children
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ poised to succeed despite criticism: Publisher

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ poised to succeed despite criticism: Publisher