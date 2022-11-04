 
Friday Nov 04 2022
BLACKPINK's label addresses fans health concerns about Jisoo

Friday Nov 04, 2022

BLACKPINK's label addresses fans health concerns about Jisoo 

YG Entertainment has issued an official statement over growing concerns regarding BLACKPINK member Jisoo's health.

Earlier this week, a lot of Jisoo fans were worried after pointing out some unusual lump on her neck.

On November 4, YG Entertainment released a statement assuring followers that Jisoo was fine as the photo started receiving attention on social media.

The music agency stated that “Jisoo is handling the world tour schedule well and there is nothing wrong with her health.”

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is currently in North America and will continue its BORN PINK world tour until December.

Jisoo is a South Korean singer and member of the world's famous K-pop band BLACKPINK. The group debuted in August 2016 under YG Entertainment.

