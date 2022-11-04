 
entertainment
Friday Nov 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince William unveils finalists for Earthshot environmental prize

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Prince William unveils finalists for Earthshot environmental prize
Prince William unveils finalists for Earthshot environmental prize

Britain's Prince William on Friday unveiled the finalists for his Earthshot prize, which awards 1 million pounds ($1.12 million) each to five winners developing solutions to major environmental problems.

The 15 finalists across five categories range from a Kenyan startup that makes cleaner-burning stoves to a city-wide recycling initiative in Amsterdam. The prize received more than 1,000 nominations.

"They are directing their time, energy, and talent towards bold solutions with the power to not only solve our planet's greatest environmental challenges, but to create healthier, more prosperous, and more sustainable communities for generations to come," William said of the finalists.

William, who became heir to the British throne after Queen Elizabeth died in September, set up the prize in 2020, named in reference to former U.S. President John F. Kennedy's ambitious "moonshot" project and his goal for the 1969 moon landings.

Other prize finalists include an Omani initiative to remove carbon dioxide by turning it into rock, an Indian business making a sustainable alternative to leather from used flowers, and a Chinese team trying to turn barren desert into fertile soil.

The awards ceremony will take place in Boston on Dec. 2.

More From Entertainment:

Prince William having difficult time with Prince Harry’s bombshell

Prince William having difficult time with Prince Harry’s bombshell
BLACKPINK's label addresses fans health concerns about Jisoo

BLACKPINK's label addresses fans health concerns about Jisoo

Genie Music Awards cancels red carpet event 2022: Here's why

Genie Music Awards cancels red carpet event 2022: Here's why
Prince Harry branded 'nuts' after Meghan Markle 'dampened' friend's party

Prince Harry branded 'nuts' after Meghan Markle 'dampened' friend's party
Kate Middleton seen covering her stomach during latest visit

Kate Middleton seen covering her stomach during latest visit
Kanye West is on '30 day verbal fast' but 'my Twitter still lit'

Kanye West is on '30 day verbal fast' but 'my Twitter still lit'
Netflix 'Enola Holmes 2' Millie Bobby Brown wants another part of movie

Netflix 'Enola Holmes 2' Millie Bobby Brown wants another part of movie
Millie Bobby Brown has condition-filled 'adult relationship' with Henry Cavill

Millie Bobby Brown has condition-filled 'adult relationship' with Henry Cavill
Nick Cannon expecting 12th child with Alyssa Scott after losing son

Nick Cannon expecting 12th child with Alyssa Scott after losing son
Nick Cannon expecting baby no.11th

Nick Cannon expecting baby no.11th

Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty' Fashion Show to feature Johnny Depp

Rihanna's 'Savage X Fenty' Fashion Show to feature Johnny Depp

Amber Heard quits Twitter

Amber Heard quits Twitter