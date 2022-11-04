 
Reese Witherspoon snubs Meghan Markle offer for Kate Middleton?

Reese Witherspoon snubs Meghan Markle offer for Kate Middleton?

US actress Reese Witherspoon has reportedly declined Meghan Markle’s request to appear on her podcast Archetypes to discuss the ‘bimbo’ trope.

The International Business Times, per New Idea, reported the Duchess of Sussex is keen to interview Reese because she is ‘everything’ the former Suits star wants to be.

The report, citing a source, claimed Meghan wanted Witherspoon "on board so badly" and was "upset" when things did not go her way.

The insider claimed the Walk In Line star refused to collaborate with Meghan because of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton as she is a longtime supporter of her.

The Hollywood actress and Kate Middleton first at Prince William's fundraiser for his Tusk Trust wildlife charity in Los Angeles in 2011.

Reese Witherspoon was among the celebrities invited to the event. 

