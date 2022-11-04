What gets Sania Mirza through hard days?

Sania Mirza posing in an elegant off-white outfit. — Instagram/mirzasaniar

Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, who is popular for sharing glimpses of her personal and professional life on social media, uploaded a heartwarming picture on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, Sania disclosed what gets her through the tough times by sharing a picture with her son Izhaan Mirza-Malik.

In the picture, Izhaan could be seen holding the face of her mother and kissing her on the nose.

"The moments that get me through the hardest days," Sania captioned the picture.

The picture garnered over 50,000 likes in just five hours and received much love from the fans.

"Cute baby," wrote a user.

"Beautiful picture," commented another.

One of the users called them a "cute duo".