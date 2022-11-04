Selena Gomez hints Hailey Bieber’s bombshell podcast made her feel ‘bad’

Selena Gomez recently addressed her viral photos with Hailey Bieber, saying “it's not a big deal. It's not even a thing,” reported by Vulture.

However, in her latest candid interview with Rolling Stone, the Only Murders in the Building star has revealed her reaction to Hailey’s recent bombshell interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“Somebody made a comment and it involved me, and then for two days I felt bad about myself,” Gomez told the publication, while appearing to refer to the model without mentioning her name.

During the September episode, Hailey, who is married to Gomez’s ex-Justin Bieber, discussed about the cruelty and bitterness she received from “Selenators,” which caused a frenzy in the tabloids.

The Wolves singer also wanted to show how she’s grown over the years, noting that, in the past, an incident as such would have had the ability to set her back for months but, this time, it didn’t.

“I was like, I’m just going to say, ‘Everybody be kind to each other. Everybody just focus on what’s going on in the real world’.”

Gomez’s interview with the publication came one day before the release of her documentary My Mind & Me, which hits Apple TV+ on 4 November.