Kanye West reveals on Twitter he was ‘mentally misdiagnosed’

The American rapper Kanye West who now goes by Ye was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2016, the 45-year-old is now claiming he was “mentally misdiagnosed.”

On his return to Twitter after previously being banned from the site over his anti-Semitic comments, the rapper on Thursday night called out those who are close to him while sharing screenshots of personal text based conversations.

The rapper aimed at his former personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, who is Jewish.

“What should be obvious by now is that I was raised to stand for my truth regardless of the consequences,” the rapper tweeted alongside a screenshot of his alleged conversation with the celebrity trainer.

“So I will say this again I was mentally misdiagnosed and nearly drugged out of my mind to make me a manageable well behaved celebrity.”

In the text message, Pasternak asked West to have a “loving, open conversation” with him based on “fact.” He also asked his former friend to refrain from “cuss words” or “crazy stuff.”

However, Pasternak’s next message was seemingly more of a threat to have West, 45, put back into a facility.

“Second option, I have you institutionalized again where they medicate the crap out of you, and you go back to Zombieland forever. Play date with the kids just won’t be the same.”

For the unversed, Pasternak allegedly called the police on West when the rapper was hospitalised for his “erratic” behaviour back in 2016.

These allegations were made by West against Pasternak a day after the reports claiming that the Donda rapper has paid settlement to a former employee came out.

As per the reports, the ex-employee wanted to speak out against rapper’s alleged anti-Semitism for years.

According to NBC, the former worker for West witnessed him praising Adolf Hitler and Nazis during meetings.

In addition, it was also reported that the Grammy-winning artist wanted to name his 2018 album "Hitler".