Ranveer Singh to move out cordially from Yash Raj Films

Ranveer Singh marked his acting debut with YRF backed project 'Band Baja Baraat'

Actor Ranveer Singh is reportedly moving out from the Yash Raj Films talent management agency on good terms.

Ranveer did his debut film Band Baja Baraat alongside Anushka Sharma backed by Yash Raj Films.

As per the sources, “YRF will always be home for Ranveer Singh. Aditya Chopra punted on him as a rank newcomer, who has since then become one of the biggest superstars that this country has seen. He has been mentored, groomed, and shaped to become the icon that he is today. So, the relationship between the two is and will always be solid and precious as ever.”

The further added: “Ranveer was being managed by YRF’s talent management agency and they have now amicably decided to part ways in this regard. Ranveer and YRF will continue to collaborate together creatively as and when they can come together for an exciting project.”

“The relationship between Ranveer and YRF has always been and continues to be one of immense mutual respect and affection, concluded sources.”

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will be next seen in film Cirkus directed by Rohit Shetty which is slated to release this Christmas. Moreover, he next has Karan Johar’s directorial film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Alia Bhatt in the pipeline, reports PinkVilla.