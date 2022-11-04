 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Cricketer AB de Villiers meets 'Kantara' actor Rishabh Shetty

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Cricketer AB de Villiers recently met Kantara actor Rishabh Shetty
Cricketer AB de Villiers recently met 'Kantara' actor Rishabh Shetty

Rishab Shetty met AB de Villiers, who is best known to fans for his association with the Indian Premier League (IPL) The cricketer praised the actor's latest movie Kantara.

Rishabh also shared the video on his Instagram account and captioned it, "It's a Match! Met the real 360 today. The #Superhero is back to the roots again to #NammaBengaluru.."

The actor-filmmaker has also played the lead role in the blockbuster movie, which is invested by Vijay Kiragandur under the prestigious banner Hombale Films.

The highly acclaimed film features Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, and others in lead roles.

The Rishab Shetty project is now also dubbed into all the prominent Indian languages, including Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

More From Showbiz:

Seema Pahwa feels ‘grateful’ for her directorial achievements

Seema Pahwa feels ‘grateful’ for her directorial achievements

'Andaz Apna Apna': Raveena Tandon shares throwback pictures as movie completes 28 years

'Andaz Apna Apna': Raveena Tandon shares throwback pictures as movie completes 28 years
Rajkumar Rao says 'I would never get to audition for hero’s role' due to looks

Rajkumar Rao says 'I would never get to audition for hero’s role' due to looks
Janhvi Kapoor on working with Varun Dhawan in 'Bawaal': 'I had a blast'

Janhvi Kapoor on working with Varun Dhawan in 'Bawaal': 'I had a blast'
Shah Rukh Khan talks about 'Pathaan' sequel: Read more

Shah Rukh Khan talks about 'Pathaan' sequel: Read more
Arjun Kapoor praises Janhvi Kapoor with an appreciation post

Arjun Kapoor praises Janhvi Kapoor with an appreciation post
Ranveer Singh to move out cordially from Yash Raj Films

Ranveer Singh to move out cordially from Yash Raj Films
Jaya Bachchan refuses to watch Abhishek Bachchan's starrer 'Breathe 2'

Jaya Bachchan refuses to watch Abhishek Bachchan's starrer 'Breathe 2'
Radhika Apte says she wanted a bigger role in Vikram Vedha

Radhika Apte says she wanted a bigger role in Vikram Vedha
Anupam Kher says he is the only actor to give INR 480 crore films

Anupam Kher says he is the only actor to give INR 480 crore films
Sonam Kapoor calls husband Anand Ahuja 'angel husband' in appreciation post

Sonam Kapoor calls husband Anand Ahuja 'angel husband' in appreciation post
Vicky Kaushal shares a cute video with mother on her birthday

Vicky Kaushal shares a cute video with mother on her birthday