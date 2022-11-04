 
Friday Nov 04 2022
'Andaz Apna Apna': Raveena Tandon shares throwback pictures as movie completes 28 years

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Raveena Tandon shares throwback pictures of the star cast Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karishma Kapoor and herself

One of the most famous comical movies of B-town, Andaz Apna Apna turn 28 years older and Raveena Tandon shares throwback pictures of the star cast Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karishma Kapoor and herself.

The cult comedy was sharp, witty and situational. Apart from the aforementioned actors, artists like Paresh Rawal, Shakti Kapoor, Vijay Khote did a pretty great job and their characters totally stole the show.

From the music to plotline to funny dialogues, the movie had all the elements to stay evergreen.

As the film turns almost a decade old, Raveena Tandon takes to her Twitter and posts a blast from the past. 

Twitter erupts soon after the pictures were shared. Fans haven’t been able to stop talking about the film and many even demand a sequel to it.

All actors have worked their ways up to the top. Salman and Aamir have come a long way, they are now pillars of the B-town. While Karishma Kapoor and Raveena Tandon have ruled the industry by giving hit after hit for decades

