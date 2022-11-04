So Joo-yeon announces comeback in 'Dr Romantic' Season 3

So Joo-yeon is a South Korean model and actress. She starred in the Korean series Dr Romantic 2 and now she is returning for season 3.



This news was announced by E&S Entertainment, which is known to be the agency that houses the actress.

On November 4 the agency said, After receiving a lot of love from the audience in Dr Romantic 2, So Ju Yeon will compete acting with Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, and Lee Sung Kyung in the third part.

Dr Romantic 2 which aired in 2020 tells the story of Kim Sa Bu Han Seok Kyu, a top surgeon at a well-known hospital. One day he disappeared and became a doctor at Doldam, a hospital in the countryside.

In Season 3, So Ju Yeon will be reprising her role as the cheerful and lovable doctor Yoon Ah Reum, whose chemistry with Park Eun Tak played by Kim Min Jae stole viewers’ hearts in Season 2.

As per Soompi, the date for Dr Romantic 3 is not confirmed yet, it's planned to air in the first half of 2023.