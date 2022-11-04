 
entertainment
Friday Nov 04 2022
By
Web Desk

So Joo-yeon announces comeback in 'Dr Romantic' Season 3

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 04, 2022

So Joo-yeon announces comeback in Dr Romantic Season 3
So Joo-yeon announces comeback in 'Dr Romantic' Season 3

So Joo-yeon is a South Korean model and actress. She starred in the Korean series Dr Romantic 2 and now she is returning for season 3.

This news was announced by E&S Entertainment, which is known to be the agency that houses the actress.

On November 4 the agency said, After receiving a lot of love from the audience in Dr Romantic 2, So Ju Yeon will compete acting with Han Suk Kyu, Ahn Hyo Seop, and Lee Sung Kyung in the third part.

Dr Romantic 2 which aired in 2020 tells the story of Kim Sa Bu Han Seok Kyu, a top surgeon at a well-known hospital. One day he disappeared and became a doctor at Doldam, a hospital in the countryside.

In Season 3, So Ju Yeon will be reprising her role as the cheerful and lovable doctor Yoon Ah Reum, whose chemistry with Park Eun Tak played by Kim Min Jae stole viewers’ hearts in Season 2.

As per Soompi, the date for Dr Romantic 3 is not confirmed yet, it's planned to air in the first half of 2023.

More From Entertainment:

Brooklyn Beckham, wife Nicola Peltz enjoy romantic stroll in California

Brooklyn Beckham, wife Nicola Peltz enjoy romantic stroll in California
Rihanna to headline Glastonbury 2023 for the first time

Rihanna to headline Glastonbury 2023 for the first time
Casey Affleck engages in PDA with ladylove Caylee Cowan on the red carpet

Casey Affleck engages in PDA with ladylove Caylee Cowan on the red carpet
Rihanna bashed over Johnny Depp guest appearance in Savage X Fenty Show

Rihanna bashed over Johnny Depp guest appearance in Savage X Fenty Show
'EastEnders' star Sam Womack gives fans update after health scare

'EastEnders' star Sam Womack gives fans update after health scare
Taylor Swift adds eight new dates for ‘The Eras Tour’

Taylor Swift adds eight new dates for ‘The Eras Tour’
Kim Kardashian ignores Kanye West at public events: ‘She feels helpless’

Kim Kardashian ignores Kanye West at public events: ‘She feels helpless’
Australia will not become a republic during King Charles reign, former MP claims

Australia will not become a republic during King Charles reign, former MP claims
Meghan Markle never wanted to ‘learn the ropes’ in Royal Family

Meghan Markle never wanted to ‘learn the ropes’ in Royal Family
Selena Gomez mother was scared for her daughter’s life after 2016 mental breakdown

Selena Gomez mother was scared for her daughter’s life after 2016 mental breakdown
Mariah Carey breaks silence on advice she’d give 12-year-old self

Mariah Carey breaks silence on advice she’d give 12-year-old self
King Charles, Queen Elizabeth struck major royal deal before her death

King Charles, Queen Elizabeth struck major royal deal before her death