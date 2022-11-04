Brooklyn Beckham, wife Nicola Peltz enjoy romantic stroll in California

Brooklyn Beckham and his Nicola Peltz enjoyed a romantic walk on Thursday in West Hollywood, California, after she quashed a rumoured 'feud' with mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.



The 23-year-old son of Victoria, 48, and David Beckham, 47, beamed while sharing a cone with Transformers: Age of Extinction actress, 27, as they walked down a sidewalk together.

Brooklyn looked dapper in a light blue sweater along with dark pants and black shoes and accessorized with a Brooklyn Nets cap.

On the other hand, Nicola wore a long-sleeved black top and light blue bell-bottom jeans, and black shoes.

Nicola held the ice cream cone filled with two scoops as Brooklyn used a spoon to taste it.

Brooklyn and Nicola announced their engagement in July 2020 and got married in July in Palm Beach, Florida.

Nicola in a new interview with The Times again addressed her rumoured 'feud' with Victoria after previously confirming that rumors started after she didn't wear Victoria's wedding dress design when she tied the knot with Brooklyn.

She denied that the frosty tensions were a 'feud' and explained that Victoria's atelier simply hadn't had time to make the dress, as she insisted: 'No family is perfect.'

Photo credits:DailyMail

Nicola said: 'It's not a feud! I keep seeing everywhere that word, 'feud, feud, feud!?' I mean, maybe they picked up on something? And now they're labelling it feud?'

'I think it all started, and I've said this before, because I didn't end up wearing Victoria's wedding dress, but the real truth is, I really, really wanted to wear it and I thought it was so beautiful that Brooklyn's mom got to make that for me! And I was really excited to wear it! And I didn't end up wearing it.'