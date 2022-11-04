Megan Thee Stallion on Drake’s new song: 'Stop using my shooting for clout’

Megan Thee Stallion is not liking rapper Drake’s new song, in which he appeared to accuse her of lying about getting shot by his friend Tory Lanez in 2020.

Drake, 36, and rapper 21 Savage, 30, released their joint album, Her Loss, on Friday morning, and it seems Megan, 27, took issue with the song Circo Loco, which has Drake rapping: 'This b**** lie ’bout getting shot but she still a stallion / She don’t even get the joke but she still smiling.'



An hour after the song was released, Megan took to Twitter, writing, 'Stop using my shooting for clout b**** a** n*****! Since when tf is it cool to joke abt women getting shot! You n***** especially RAP n***** ARE LAME!'

Megan started out her Twitter rant by writing: 'I know I’m very popular but y’all gotta stop attaching weak a** conspiracy theories in bars to my name lol.

In August 2020 Megan identified Lanez, 30, as the person who shot her in the foot after a pool party at Kylie Jenner's house in Hollywood.

During an Instagram Live video, the singer - who was hospitalized and underwent surgery following the shooting - stated, 'Yes, this n**** Tory shot me.'

Lanez was initially arrested on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, and not for shooting Megan, who didn't tell cops what happened at the time, explaining that she thought the Los Angeles Police Department was 'aggressive.'