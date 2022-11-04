 
pakistan
Friday Nov 04 2022
WATCH: Imran Khan meets man who foiled assassination attack against him

Friday Nov 04, 2022

LAHORE: A day after surviving an attempted assassination, PTI Chairman Imran Khan met with Ibtisam, the man who foiled the attack and apprehended the shooter during PTI's long march in Wazirabad.

Khan met with Ibtisam at the Shaukat Khanum Hospital in Lahore where he is being treated for the bullet wounds which pierced through his lower limbs, causing a fracture.

"You are Pakistan's hero. You showed immense courage. It felt very nice," Khan told Ibtisam when meeting him in his hospital room while the staff looked on.

The PTI supporter told Khan that his mother was also his fan and had survived a cardiac arrest two weeks ago.

After listening to Ibtisam, the PTI chief promised to visit his home whenever he goes to Wazirabad.

Ibtisam, on Twitter, shared photos of his meeting with Khan and thanked the party's chief for inviting him to the hospital.

The PTI chairman signed an autograph for his saviour on the same shirt that he wore while apprehending the shooter who is currently in the custody of Punjab Police.

