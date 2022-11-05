‘Friends’ stars ‘very supportive’ of Matthew Perry for ‘coming clean’ in memoir

 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 05 2022
Saturday Nov 05, 2022

‘Friends’ stars ‘proud’ of Matthew Perry for ‘coming clean’ in memoir

Friends co-stars are "proud" of Matthew Perry for opening up about his battle with drug addiction in the bombshell memoir Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.

After the 17 again star’s autography hit the shelves, the group took a sign of relief that he did not spill any secrets about the cast that people were speculating about.

An insider spilled to Us Weekly that Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and Courteney Cox are “very supportive and proud of him to be coming clean and giving himself closure in so many areas.”

“There was a wariness in the build-up to the release for sure, that he may have spilled a lot more embarrassing secrets than he did,” the source added.

As for Perry, the source said, “Despite his upbeat attitude, there’s still a sense of underlying nervousness since he’s thrown his heart and soul into this project.”

“Going into so much detail about his darkest days and sharing those secrets he held onto for all these years has been no easy process. But he’s very happy with how it’s all turning out.”

