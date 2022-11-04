 
Showbiz
Friday Nov 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Varun Dhawan cries on stage remembering his late driver Manoj

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 04, 2022

Varun Dhawan cries on stage remembering his late driver Manoj
Varun Dhawan cries on stage remembering his late driver Manoj

Varun Dhawan remembered his late friend and driver Manoj and broke down in tears on stage at IndiaToday Conclave 2022, as reported by IndiaToday.

Varun Dhawan broke down in tears remembering his late friend and driver Manoj who had been with him for 26 years. Varun said that Manoj is the reason that he is where he is today.

Varun said, "Someone who worked with me for 26 years of my life, Manoj, passed away. He thought he had Covid-19 and he recovered after a week. He had a heart attack and he passed away near me. It affected me mentally so badly."

He further added, "This person... 26 years of my life, whatever I am today, more than a director or producer, this man is the reason I am where I am. And it affected me so badly."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun will be seen next in Bhediya alongside Kriti Sanon in the lead role.

Bhediya, a horror comedy, is produced by Dinesh Vijan and features Varun Dhawan in the role of a werewolf. The film is directed by Amar Kaushik and will release in theatres on November 25.

More From Showbiz:

Varun Dhawan says Bollywood films don't have huge budget for great VFX

Varun Dhawan says Bollywood films don't have huge budget for great VFX
Varun Dhawan says Bollywood films are getting thrashed right now

Varun Dhawan says Bollywood films are getting thrashed right now
Adnan Sami says art is not a 'toothpaste' that you use and 'spit' out

Adnan Sami says art is not a 'toothpaste' that you use and 'spit' out
Shah Rukh Khan pushed his body to breaking point, says Pathaan director Siddharth Anand

Shah Rukh Khan pushed his body to breaking point, says Pathaan director Siddharth Anand
Sonakshi Sinha recalls being told that no one lasts long after debuting with Salman Khan

Sonakshi Sinha recalls being told that no one lasts long after debuting with Salman Khan
Joyland trailer: Blend of multiple emotions at one time

Joyland trailer: Blend of multiple emotions at one time

Priyanka Chopra calls Jee Le Zaraa ‘our film’

Priyanka Chopra calls Jee Le Zaraa ‘our film’

Charu Asopa calls Sushmita Sen her ‘pillar of strength’

Charu Asopa calls Sushmita Sen her ‘pillar of strength’
Seema Pahwa feels ‘grateful’ for her directorial achievements

Seema Pahwa feels ‘grateful’ for her directorial achievements

'Andaz Apna Apna': Raveena Tandon shares throwback pictures as movie completes 28 years

'Andaz Apna Apna': Raveena Tandon shares throwback pictures as movie completes 28 years
Rajkumar Rao says 'I would never get to audition for hero’s role' due to looks

Rajkumar Rao says 'I would never get to audition for hero’s role' due to looks
Janhvi Kapoor on working with Varun Dhawan in 'Bawaal': 'I had a blast'

Janhvi Kapoor on working with Varun Dhawan in 'Bawaal': 'I had a blast'