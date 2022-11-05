 
Saturday Nov 05 2022
Web Desk

Robert Irwin gets criticism by fans who thought he dressed up as Jeffrey Dahmer

Web Desk

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

The late Steve Irwin’s son Robert Irwin’s fans have criticized him as they mistakenly thought he dressed up as Jeffrey Dahmer for Halloween.

The 18-year-old wildlife warrior shared photos to Instagram and TikTok of him dressed up as Dwight Schrute, a character from the noughties sitcom The Office, who like the serial killer has blonde hair and wears similar thick-rimmed glasses.

Bindi, 24, and Chandler, 25, went as Jim and Pam from one of the show's Halloween episodes, while Grace, 19 months, donned a 'World's Best Boss' T-shirt as Michael Scott.

He captioned the image: 'Bears. Beets. Battlestar Galactica HappyHalloween from Dunder Mifflin's Australia Zoo Branch!' he captioned the image and video, in reference to the show.

However, the reference went over many of the heads of his fans who instead questioned if he was dressed as Jeffrey Dahmer - who recently came back into the zeitgeist due to Netflix's hugely successful true crime series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.

'Tell me he's not dressed as Jeffrey Dahmer on Halloween. Cause if he is then byeeee,' sad one.

'Jeffrey Dahmer?' asked another viewer.

'Jesus dude I got Dahmer vibes at first,' commented a third.

Dahmer was convicted of 16 murders in 1992, and sentenced to 16 life sentences in prison.

However, hundreds of fans put the few questioning him right, with one commenting: 'Guys he's clearly dressed as Dwight from the office and not Dahmer, have you guys not heard these lines before?'


