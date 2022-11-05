 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Strictly's Helen Skelton opens up about joys and difficulties of motherhood

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 05, 2022

Helen Skelton has opened up about the joys and difficulties of motherhood as she confessed that she still sleeps in the same bed as her children, and she even has to bribe her son with a £20 note in a bid to get him to sleep in his own room.

The Strictly Come Dancing and Countryfile star, 39, who shares her three children with ex-husband Richie Myler, has said that her little ones find it difficult to sleep on their own, and as a result, they always find themselves navigating into their mum's bed.

The presenter, who split from her rugby league star husband earlier this year continues to co-parent the former couple's three children, Ernie, 7, Louis, 5, and Elsie, 10 months.

"Mine are terrible sleepers, they like to sleep in my bed which isn’t good, but then other people will be like ‘well that isn’t good?’

“Rather than ‘Oh that’s nice because they’ll be 18 soon!’ But it’s survival. I got my eldest to sleep in his own bed the other night and he was negotiating a deal and said he would for £20."

Helen joked: "I was like – ‘I can’t give you £20 a night!’ No wonder I’ve had to go back to work.”

In recent months, Helen has cherished her precious time with her kids while she continues to wow the public on Strictly Come Dancing.

More From Entertainment:

Robert Irwin gets criticism by fans who thought he dressed up as Jeffrey Dahmer

Robert Irwin gets criticism by fans who thought he dressed up as Jeffrey Dahmer

‘Friends’ stars ‘very supportive’ of Matthew Perry for ‘coming clean’ in memoir

‘Friends’ stars ‘very supportive’ of Matthew Perry for ‘coming clean’ in memoir
Angelina Jolie felt ‘honoured’ when Zahara asked her to spend homecoming with her

Angelina Jolie felt ‘honoured’ when Zahara asked her to spend homecoming with her
Gemma Arterton announces she's expecting her first child with Rory Keenan

Gemma Arterton announces she's expecting her first child with Rory Keenan
Netflix movies ending in December 2022: Find out their names and removal date

Netflix movies ending in December 2022: Find out their names and removal date
Daniel Craig admits he 'hated' the spotlight after being cast as James Bond

Daniel Craig admits he 'hated' the spotlight after being cast as James Bond
Megan Thee Stallion on Drake’s new song: 'Stop using my shooting for clout’

Megan Thee Stallion on Drake’s new song: 'Stop using my shooting for clout’
Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich romance dubbed ‘not serious’: ’it’s not a committed love affair’

Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich romance dubbed ‘not serious’: ’it’s not a committed love affair’
Brooklyn Beckham, wife Nicola Peltz enjoy romantic stroll in California

Brooklyn Beckham, wife Nicola Peltz enjoy romantic stroll in California
So Joo-yeon announces comeback in 'Dr Romantic' Season 3

So Joo-yeon announces comeback in 'Dr Romantic' Season 3
Rihanna to headline Glastonbury 2023 for the first time

Rihanna to headline Glastonbury 2023 for the first time
Casey Affleck engages in PDA with ladylove Caylee Cowan on the red carpet

Casey Affleck engages in PDA with ladylove Caylee Cowan on the red carpet