Strictly's Helen Skelton opens up about joys and difficulties of motherhood

Helen Skelton has opened up about the joys and difficulties of motherhood as she confessed that she still sleeps in the same bed as her children, and she even has to bribe her son with a £20 note in a bid to get him to sleep in his own room.

The Strictly Come Dancing and Countryfile star, 39, who shares her three children with ex-husband Richie Myler, has said that her little ones find it difficult to sleep on their own, and as a result, they always find themselves navigating into their mum's bed.

The presenter, who split from her rugby league star husband earlier this year continues to co-parent the former couple's three children, Ernie, 7, Louis, 5, and Elsie, 10 months.

"Mine are terrible sleepers, they like to sleep in my bed which isn’t good, but then other people will be like ‘well that isn’t good?’

“Rather than ‘Oh that’s nice because they’ll be 18 soon!’ But it’s survival. I got my eldest to sleep in his own bed the other night and he was negotiating a deal and said he would for £20."

Helen joked: "I was like – ‘I can’t give you £20 a night!’ No wonder I’ve had to go back to work.”

In recent months, Helen has cherished her precious time with her kids while she continues to wow the public on Strictly Come Dancing.