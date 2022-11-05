'Westworld' will not be returning for a 5th season

HBO cancelled the popular sci-fi drama after four season, Variety confirmed.

The network issued a statement to announce the cancellation of the show. “Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step,” HBO stated. “We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It’s been a thrill to join them on this journey.”

Nolan and Joy added in their own statement, “Making Westworld has been one of the highlights of our careers. We are deeply grateful to our extraordinary cast and crew for creating these indelible characters and brilliant worlds. We’ve been privileged to tell these stories about the future of consciousness – both human and beyond – in the brief window of time before our AI overlords forbid us from doing so.”

Previously, in an interview, co-creator Jonathan Nolan shared that he was hoping the network will greenlight a fifth season so that they can wrap up the ambitious story of the show, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“We always planned for a fifth and final season,” Nolan said. “We are still in conversations with the network. We very much hope to make them.”

Co-creator Lisa Joy also expressed a likelihood to give the series a proper conclusion, “Jonah and I have always had an ending in mind that we hope to reach. We have not quite reached it yet.”

The acclaimed series gained up to 54 Emmy nominations, including a supporting actress win for Thandiwe Newton.

Created by husband-and-wife producing duo Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy and produced by J.J. Abrams, the show starred Evan Rachel Wood, Thandiwe Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Luke Hemsworth, Aaron Paul, Angela Sarafyan and James Marsden. Newcomers for Season 4 included Ariana DeBose, Aurora Perrineau and Daniel Wu.