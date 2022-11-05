Nike suspends links with Kyrie Irving amid anti-Semitic backlash

Nike has announced it cut ties with Kyrie Irving after Brooklyn Nets also sever ties with the basketballer due to his “unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the sportswear giant released the statement, saying, “At Nike, we believe there is no place for hate speech, and we condemn any form of antisemitism,” the Beaverton, Oregon-based company said. “To that end, we’ve made the decision to suspend our relationship with Kyrie Irving effective immediately and will no longer launch the Kyrie 8.”



The 30-year-old had a signature line with Nike since 2014.

“We are deeply saddened and disappointed by the situation and its impact on everyone,” Nike said.

The Nets player collaborated with Nike in 2011 after he became the No. 1 pick in that year’s NBA draft. The fame of the Kyrie line raked a reported $11 million annually from the Nike endorsement.

The Kyrie 8 is slated to release in the next week. Moreover, earlier models of his shoes are still for sale on the Nike website, as per THR.

Earlier, Irving defended his right to post what he likes but later declined to give a straight answer on harboring antisemitic beliefs.

After the suspension of Nets, Kyrie shared an apology note, “To All Jewish families and Communities that are hurt and affected from my post, I am deeply sorry to have caused you pain, and I apologize,” Irving wrote.

“I initially reacted out of emotion to being unjustly labeled Anti-Semitic, instead of focusing on the healing process of my Jewish Brothers and Sisters that were hurt from the hateful remarks made in the Documentary.”







